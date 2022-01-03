Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 1,350.0% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,046,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Red White & Bloom Brands stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.34. 214,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,888. Red White & Bloom Brands has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67.

About Red White & Bloom Brands

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Florida. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

