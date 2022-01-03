Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 68,015 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 68,015 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $10,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TU. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in TELUS by 1.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,817,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $512,960,000 after purchasing an additional 223,919 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,470,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $459,036,000 after buying an additional 2,833,585 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,595,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,800,000 after buying an additional 151,793 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,675,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $327,461,000 after buying an additional 286,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 38.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $290,128,000 after buying an additional 3,601,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

Shares of NYSE TU traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $23.70. 5,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,104. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.70. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.84%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

