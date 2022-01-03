Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $58.92 Million Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,329,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,338 shares during the quarter. Fortis comprises 1.9% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $58,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 57.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

FTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.09.

Shares of FTS stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $47.89. 2,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,940. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.30. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average of $45.30.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4248 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

