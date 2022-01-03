Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Acquires 213 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 19.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNW stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,307. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.65.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

