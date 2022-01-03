Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,609 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JSMD. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,739,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 196,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $687,000.

Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $67.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.22. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $70.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%.

