Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,188,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,608,000 after acquiring an additional 187,669 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,398,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,402 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,814,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,816,000 after buying an additional 54,919 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,123,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,487,000 after buying an additional 2,501,445 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,917,000 after buying an additional 235,006 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $45.84 on Monday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average of $47.25.

