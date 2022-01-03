Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 89,527 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 373,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,527 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 73.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 1.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 9.0% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 13.6% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 9.63. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.62.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

