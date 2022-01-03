Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 373 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,698,000 after buying an additional 447,433 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,820,000 after buying an additional 1,577,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,486,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,588,000 after buying an additional 162,001 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,610,000 after buying an additional 151,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,141,000 after buying an additional 97,742 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $118.24 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $202.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.68 and a 200-day moving average of $135.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 2.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The business had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $298,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $308,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,059 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTLA. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.