Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 350,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $10,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 62.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IDHQ opened at $32.06 on Monday. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $32.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.48.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

