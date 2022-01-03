Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 516,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $10,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 95.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,803 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE LGI opened at $20.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $22.32.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5927 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 7.2%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.