Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,690 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in US Ecology were worth $9,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 2.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,122,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in US Ecology by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,113,000 after buying an additional 37,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in US Ecology by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 912,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,226,000 after buying an additional 179,435 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in US Ecology by 3.8% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 806,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after buying an additional 29,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in US Ecology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,866,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $31.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

