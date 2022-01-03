Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $10,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CW. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,897,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,746,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $207,472,000 after purchasing an additional 233,690 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 213.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 203,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,183,000 after purchasing an additional 138,584 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 32.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,128,000 after purchasing an additional 125,089 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,162,000 after purchasing an additional 88,334 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CW stock opened at $138.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.46. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $139.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.