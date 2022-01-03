Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $9,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 17.3% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,276,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,010,000 after purchasing an additional 482,734 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 461.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,950,000 after purchasing an additional 417,665 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,906,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 20.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,924,000 after purchasing an additional 175,469 shares during the period. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 94.8% in the second quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 359,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,345,000 after purchasing an additional 175,041 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DLB opened at $95.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.81. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DLB shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $148,550.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $2,578,371.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,217 shares of company stock valued at $8,700,420. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

