Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Hits $0.0010

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $4.33 million and $359.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00063445 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.16 or 0.08041516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00075428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00057062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,160.00 or 1.00005832 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007405 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

