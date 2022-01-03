RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives $62.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $81,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $89,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,295 shares of company stock valued at $362,096. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 117.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,054,000 after purchasing an additional 162,516 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,769,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,639,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.32.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

