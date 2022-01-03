Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,400 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the November 30th total of 3,650,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 134,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Qutoutiao by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,069,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Qutoutiao by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 462,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Qutoutiao by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 31,096 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Qutoutiao during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Qutoutiao by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 17,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

QTT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,565. The company has a market cap of $87.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.43. Qutoutiao has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $149.22 million during the quarter.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao, Inc operates as an online platform for headlines. It operates through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, Midu Novels and Midu Lite. The Qutoutiao aggregates articles and videos uploaded from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users based on each user’s profile, behavior and social relationships.

