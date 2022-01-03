Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their buy rating on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PSTG. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.40 and a beta of 1.34. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $35.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 29.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,484,000 after buying an additional 4,110,796 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1,122.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,319,000 after buying an additional 3,697,454 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 84.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,700 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 299.6% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,388,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 9.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,798 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

