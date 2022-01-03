Pundi X[new] Market Capitalization Tops $284.40 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $284.40 million and $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00064133 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.10 or 0.08028978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00060748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00074780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,714.06 or 1.00041522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007370 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.