ProxyNode (PRX) Trading Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 70% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ProxyNode has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ProxyNode has a market cap of $26,919.78 and $20.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.86 or 0.00300547 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00013579 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00010192 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003456 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00017781 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 190,104,020 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

