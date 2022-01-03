ProximaX Price Tops $0.0050 (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 60.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ProximaX has traded up 63.8% against the dollar. ProximaX has a total market cap of $30.53 million and $823,039.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00064601 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,734.35 or 0.08045428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00061127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00075000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,651.82 or 1.00508580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007237 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

