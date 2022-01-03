Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Professional Holding Corp. is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a state-chartered bank. It focuses on providing commercial banking products and services to medium-sized businesses, professional entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals. Professional Holding Corp. is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Professional from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Professional stock opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.06. Professional has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $20.66.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 million. Professional had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 26.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Professional will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Professional news, Director Rolando Digasbarro sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $46,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,752 shares of company stock worth $70,685. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Professional during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Professional during the second quarter worth $803,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Professional during the second quarter worth $1,025,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Professional by 17.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Professional by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

