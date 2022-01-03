PostCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.00 (POST)

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, PostCoin has traded down 20% against the dollar. One PostCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PostCoin has a market capitalization of $59,276.95 and approximately $8.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PostCoin alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.01 or 0.00235590 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003789 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00032421 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.93 or 0.00511685 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00086089 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009512 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000555 BTC.

PostCoin Coin Profile

PostCoin (POST) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU and its Facebook page is accessible here . PostCoin’s official website is postcoin.top . The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “InterPlanetary Search Engine (POST) is the IPFS search engine based on Blockchain. IPSE is designed to help users to quickly search the data on the IPFS network and retrieve files it needs. “

PostCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PostCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PostCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.