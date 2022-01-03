Portion 1-Day Volume Tops $13,088.00 (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Portion has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $13,088.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portion coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Portion has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00045615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion (PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 365,900,932 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

