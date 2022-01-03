Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $550.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $536.29.

POOL opened at $566.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $547.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. Pool has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pool will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pool during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 134.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

