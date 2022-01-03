Polkastarter (POLS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $28.05 Million

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Polkastarter coin can now be bought for about $3.01 or 0.00006507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkastarter has a market cap of $265.93 million and approximately $28.05 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00050487 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polkastarter Profile

POLS is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,211,432 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

