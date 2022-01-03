POLKARARE Reaches Market Capitalization of $549,405.30 (PRARE)

POLKARARE (CURRENCY:PRARE) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One POLKARARE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. POLKARARE has a market capitalization of $549,405.30 and approximately $1.59 million worth of POLKARARE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, POLKARARE has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00064780 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,743.81 or 0.08050613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00060480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00074930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,531.60 or 1.00060672 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007251 BTC.

About POLKARARE

POLKARARE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,383,253 coins. POLKARARE’s official Twitter account is @PolkaRare

Buying and Selling POLKARARE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POLKARARE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POLKARARE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POLKARARE using one of the exchanges listed above.

