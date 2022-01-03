Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) & Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) Financial Survey

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Polar Power and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.48%. Given Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition is more favorable than Polar Power.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Polar Power and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power $9.03 million 5.45 -$10.87 million ($0.48) -8.02 Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Polar Power.

Profitability

This table compares Polar Power and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power -36.96% -27.73% -21.56% Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.3% of Polar Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Polar Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition beats Polar Power on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

About Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

