PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,783 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $36,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.11.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $370.20 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $231.97 and a one year high of $372.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $348.24 and its 200 day moving average is $331.54. The stock has a market cap of $133.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

