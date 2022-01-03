PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 21,899 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,899 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after buying an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,264,000 after buying an additional 357,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after buying an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after buying an additional 66,274 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,027,000 after buying an additional 324,815 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $436.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $427.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $335.37 and a 12-month high of $440.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

