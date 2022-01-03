PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 8,438 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,726 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $43,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.49.

In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.84, for a total value of $5,456,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 465,699 shares of company stock worth $132,792,192. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $254.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.71. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $250.32 billion, a PE ratio of 140.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

