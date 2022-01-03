PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 383,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,096 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $49,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,954.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $85,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $128.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.14. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $128.05 and a one year high of $133.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

