PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $38.80 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 258,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $38,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. KWB Wealth boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

RSP opened at $162.75 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.62 and a fifty-two week high of $163.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.29 and a 200-day moving average of $155.19.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

