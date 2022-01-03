PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 440,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $47,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 661,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,481,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 119,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,983,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,649,000 after purchasing an additional 197,470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $107.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.05. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $110.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

