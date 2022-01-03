PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,455 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $40,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 150.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 21.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hill-Rom by 14.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Hill-Rom in the third quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $155.96 on Monday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.34 and a fifty-two week high of $156.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

HRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total transaction of $453,298.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

