Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 671.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 77,327 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 7.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,186,000 after acquiring an additional 23,435 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 6.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.96.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $191,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,704 over the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $95.89 on Monday. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $72.46 and a one year high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.13.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

