Piper Sandler Downgrades Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) to Hold

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 21.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$72.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$75.67.

Shares of TSE QSR traded down C$0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$76.70. 206,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,592. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$69.42 and a 52 week high of C$87.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$73.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of C$24.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.89 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0400002 EPS for the current year.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

