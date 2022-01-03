Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Insider Robert Disbrow Acquires 50,000 Shares

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$34,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,866,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,397,885.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$31,000.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Robert Disbrow bought 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Robert Disbrow bought 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$66,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Robert Disbrow purchased 193,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,816.40.

On Friday, November 5th, Robert Disbrow purchased 4,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,330.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Robert Disbrow purchased 27,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,625.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

Shares of TSE PNE opened at C$0.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$230.28 million and a PE ratio of -75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of C$0.21 and a 12 month high of C$0.90.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$36.75 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNE. Canaccord Genuity restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

