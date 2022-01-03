Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Holdings Lifted by Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC

Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 18.0% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $38,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $109.41 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.54 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.74.

