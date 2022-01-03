Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Gap Up to $52.46

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.46, but opened at $54.29. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $53.54, with a volume of 646 shares trading hands.

PLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.44.

The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.43.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bruce Czachor acquired 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.49 per share, with a total value of $99,530.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 4.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 584,053 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $31,808,000 after acquiring an additional 25,247 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,795 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 26.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,718 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 33,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 430.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,739 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 58,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter valued at $4,658,000. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

