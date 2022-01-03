Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 16,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 458,014 shares.The stock last traded at $18.79 and had previously closed at $18.85.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
In other Photronics news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 7,075 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $133,363.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $1,016,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,223. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 18,460 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 46,902 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 138,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 36,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 58,634 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)
Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
