Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 16,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 458,014 shares.The stock last traded at $18.79 and had previously closed at $18.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. Photronics’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Photronics news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 7,075 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $133,363.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $1,016,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,223. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 18,460 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 46,902 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 138,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 36,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 58,634 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

