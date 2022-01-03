Phala.Network Market Cap Tops $96.00 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Phala.Network coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala.Network has a total market capitalization of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00049155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Phala.Network Coin Profile

Phala.Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

