PFG Advisors Sells 1,518 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

PFG Advisors lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 10,500.0% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $117.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $226.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.66. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

