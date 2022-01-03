PFG Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 111.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,212 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHJ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,656,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,805,000 after purchasing an additional 85,081 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,012,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,820,000 after purchasing an additional 333,511 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 143,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 140,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 40,331 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHJ opened at $50.55 on Monday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $54.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.94.

