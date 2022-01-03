PFG Advisors Lowers Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFAV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 20,636 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 48,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $1,776,000.

EFAV opened at $76.77 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.85.

