PFG Advisors Cuts Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in HEICO were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 15,439 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

HEI stock opened at $144.22 on Monday. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $115.57 and a 52-week high of $151.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 16.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HEI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on HEICO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

