Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price target on the food distribution company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.67.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.68. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.93.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,130 shares of company stock worth $662,537 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,298 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,072 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

