Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Market Cap Reaches $10.16 Million

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Pepe Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pepe Cash has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. Pepe Cash has a total market cap of $10.16 million and approximately $477.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00064133 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.10 or 0.08028978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00060748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00074780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,714.06 or 1.00041522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007370 BTC.

Pepe Cash Coin Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Pepe Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

