Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Shares Gap Down to $287.32

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $287.32, but opened at $280.22. Penumbra shares last traded at $281.11, with a volume of 483 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on PEN. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.35 and its 200 day moving average is $267.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.74 and a beta of 0.34.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $3,609,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $432,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,787 shares of company stock worth $12,549,074. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

