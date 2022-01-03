Pendal Group Ltd Sells 5,521 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Equity Residential by 17.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,599,000 after buying an additional 2,519,818 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 77.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,327,000 after purchasing an additional 927,850 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,930,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,475,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EQR opened at $90.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.91. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $56.79 and a 1 year high of $91.20. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,491,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,641 shares of company stock worth $14,729,008 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist upped their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.84.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

