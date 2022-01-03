Pendal Group Ltd Sells 44,543 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 44,543 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,743,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2,056.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,000,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721,762 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $750,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,502 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Enbridge by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Enbridge by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $39.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $43.35. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

